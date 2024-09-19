Lufthansa extends suspension of Mideast flights

Middle East News
2024-09-19 | 09:05
High views
Lufthansa extends suspension of Mideast flights

German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut as regional tensions soar following deadly explosions in Lebanon this week.

“Flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran will be canceled until September 24,” Lufthansa said. “Flights to Beirut will be suspended until October 26,” it added.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lufthansa

Flights

Tel Aviv

Tehran

Beirut

Lebanon

Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
US says it is still engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon
