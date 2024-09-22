Netanyahu says Israel has 'landed a series of blows on Hezbollah'

2024-09-22 | 06:38
Netanyahu says Israel has 'landed a series of blows on Hezbollah'
Netanyahu says Israel has 'landed a series of blows on Hezbollah'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel had "landed a series of blows on Hezbollah" following a night of intense cross-border fire and attacks in Lebanon this week.

"In recent days, we have landed a series of blows on Hezbollah that it could have never imagined. If Hezbollah did not get the message, I assure you it will," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"No country can tolerate attacks on its citizens, attacks on its cities. And we, the State of Israel, will not tolerate it either," he said, vowing to return residents of northern Israel displaced by nearly a year of fighting to their homes.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Attack

At least 41,431 killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israeli defense minister: Hezbollah realizing Israeli military capabilities, operations to continue until northern residents return
