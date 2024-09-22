Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera condemned a Sunday raid by Israeli forces on its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and the issuing of a 45-day closure order.



The Qatar-funded channel said in a statement it "vehemently condemns and denounces this criminal act", adding the "raid on the office and seizure of our equipment is not only an attack on Al Jazeera but an affront to press freedom and the very principles of journalism."





AFP