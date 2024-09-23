Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats

2024-09-23 | 03:14
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats
0min
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that he spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the latest military strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Gallant stated on the X platform, "I provided the secretary with an assessment of the situation regarding Hezbollah's threats and briefed him on the Israeli army's  operations to reduce Hezbollah's ability to launch attacks on Israeli civilians."

He added, "We also discussed the broader regional situation and the threats posed by Iran and its proxies."

Reuters

