News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Theatre
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey to intensify criticism of Israel over Gaza war at UN
Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey to intensify criticism of Israel over Gaza war at UN
Turkey, one of the world's sharpest critics of Israel's military operation in Gaza, will use the U.N. General Assembly this week to spotlight what it describes as a genocide unfolding there and will urge international pressure on Israel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and several Turkish ministers will participate in the General Assembly in New York, which comes amid heightened cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, alongside the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
NATO member Turkey has condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza, launched in response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year. Turkey halted all trade with Israel and applied to join a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
Israel has repeatedly dismissed the genocide case as baseless, arguing that its operations in Gaza are acts of self-defense targeting Hamas, which rules the territory.
Erdogan is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Tuesday, where he plans to emphasize what he has described as the "ongoing genocide in Gaza" and renew his call for U.N. reforms to make the organization more inclusive, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.
The Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will raise the Gaza issue in all its meetings and bilateral talks throughout the week, the source added.
Fidan on Sunday urged his Muslim counterparts in New York to use their influence this week to bring attention to the Gaza situation, the source said.
Erdogan has already met with the leaders of Serbia and Albania in New York. The source noted that he and Fidan will also hold talks on counterterrorism, mediation, regional relations, and investments.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Turkey
Gaza
United Nations
War
Genocide
Next
Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon
Iran's FM says ready to begin nuclear talks "if other parties are willing"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
0
World News
2024-09-18
Harris urges end to Gaza war, opposes Israeli reoccupation
World News
2024-09-18
Harris urges end to Gaza war, opposes Israeli reoccupation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:15
Syria's Assad appoints a new cabinet
Middle East News
09:15
Syria's Assad appoints a new cabinet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts
0
Middle East News
09:02
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Middle East News
09:02
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
0
Middle East News
07:02
Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon
Middle East News
07:02
Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:58
Hezbollah announces targeting of key Israeli military sites
Lebanon News
06:58
Hezbollah announces targeting of key Israeli military sites
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Kettaneh to LBCI: Civilian safety at risk as shelling intensifies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
Kettaneh to LBCI: Civilian safety at risk as shelling intensifies in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
3
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Middle East News
13:24
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:16
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
01:16
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
6
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem during Ibrahim Aqil's funeral: Fight with Israel is an 'open-ended battle of reckoning'
7
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
8
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More