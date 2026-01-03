Venezuela seeks UN Security Council meeting on US bombings: foreign ministry

Venezuela on Saturday demanded an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the U.S. attacks on the country, amid uncertainty over the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro.



"Faced with the criminal aggression committed by the U.S. government against our homeland, we have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for upholding international law," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on the Telegram messaging platform.



AFP





