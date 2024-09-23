Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice

2024-09-23 | 12:54
Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice
Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice

Jordan has suspended flights operated by Jordanian carriers to Beirut until further notice, the country's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said on Monday.

Reuters
 

15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Lebanon News
15:24

UN chief 'gravely alarmed' by Lebanon civilian casualties: Spokesman

Middle East News
15:05

Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation

Lebanon News
14:47

Hezbollah: Senior leader Ali Karaki ‘in good health,’ denies assassination claims

Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons

Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Middle East News
09:02

Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes

