Netanyahu addresses UN: No place in Iran that Israel cannot reach; Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah
2024-09-27 | 10:13
Netanyahu addresses UN: No place in Iran that Israel cannot reach; Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah
At the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to peace and outlined his government's military successes against Hamas.
However, his speech was met with notable disruptions as many delegations walked out as he began speaking.
Netanyahu highlighted that a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia was nearing completion before the Hamas attack on October 7. He also issued a stern warning to Iran, stating, "If you strike us, we will strike back," adding that "there is no place in Iran that Israel cannot reach."
In his address, Netanyahu called on the United Nations Security Council to reinstate sanctions on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.
"Israel will do everything it can to ensure Iran does not have nuclear weapons," he warned.
He claimed that the Israeli military had either killed or captured over half of Hamas' estimated 40,000 fighters and destroyed 90% of the group's rockets.
Furthermore, he warned that if Hamas remains in power in Gaza, it would reorganize, rearm, and potentially launch further attacks against Israel.
"We are prepared to support a local civil administration in Gaza committed to peaceful coexistence," Netanyahu noted.
Regarding the war in Lebanon, he said that Hezbollah has fired more than 8,000 rockets at Israel since October 8.
The Israeli prime minister stated, "We will not rest until our citizens can safely return to their homes, and we will not accept a terrorist army stationed on our northern border."
He added that Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah.
Moreover, he mentioned that Israel must continue the path paved by the Abraham Accords, which means concluding a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Netanyahu
UN
Iran
Israel
Patience
Hezbollah
