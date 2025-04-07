European stock futures sink over trade war

European stock futures tumbled on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump refused to back down on sweeping tariffs after China retaliated in an escalating trade war.



Less than an hour before markets were due to open, futures contracts -- essentially bets on what the price of a stock will be at a later date -- fell more than four percent in Frankfurt, almost three percent in Paris, and more than five percent in Milan.



AFP