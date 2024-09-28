Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'

2024-09-28 | 08:15
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as &#39;cowardly terrorist act&#39;
Hamas mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, condemns the killing as 'cowardly terrorist act'

Hamas on Saturday condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after the Lebanon-based group confirmed his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut a day earlier.

"We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and targeting of residential buildings [...], and we consider it a cowardly terrorist act," the group said in a statement, offering "condolences, and solidarity with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on the martyrdom of [...] Nasrallah".

