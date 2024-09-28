News
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 14:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Yemen's Houthis rebels said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Saturday, hoping to hit it as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived back from a visit to New York.
"The missile force [...] carried out an operation targeting [...] 'Ben Gurion' [...] Airport," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding it had named the missile "Palestine 2."
The Israeli military said earlier that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen that triggered air raid sirens in the centre of the country.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Israel
Ben Gurion Airport
