Jordan says to host Syria-US meeting Tuesday on reconstruction

Jordan will host a meeting between the United States and Syria to discuss the situation in the war-ravaged country and explore reconstruction efforts, Amman's foreign ministry said Sunday.



The meeting on Tuesday, which will be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. special envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, "will discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding Syria on foundations that guarantee its security, stability and sovereignty," according to a statement.



AFP