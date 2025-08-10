News
Jordan says to host Syria-US meeting Tuesday on reconstruction
Middle East News
10-08-2025 | 10:13
Jordan says to host Syria-US meeting Tuesday on reconstruction
Jordan will host a meeting between the United States and Syria to discuss the situation in the war-ravaged country and explore reconstruction efforts, Amman's foreign ministry said Sunday.
The meeting on Tuesday, which will be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. special envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, "will discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding Syria on foundations that guarantee its security, stability and sovereignty," according to a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
United States
Syria
Amman
Middle East News
13:12
Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Middle East News
13:12
Earthquake of magnitude 6.19 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel’s Netanyahu defends Gaza war expansion during press conference
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33
Israel’s Netanyahu defends Gaza war expansion during press conference
0
Lebanon News
10:56
Jordan’s king offers condolences to Lebanon’s president over soldiers’ deaths, vows military support
Lebanon News
10:56
Jordan’s king offers condolences to Lebanon’s president over soldiers’ deaths, vows military support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:02
Netanyahu says plan for Gaza City 'best way to end the war'
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel's army says 'dozens of suspects' trying to cross from Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel's army says 'dozens of suspects' trying to cross from Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
Israel names UAE high-risk zone, keeps northern border on alert amid rising tensions
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Khamenei says Israel war meant to 'overthrow system' in Iran
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Khamenei says Israel war meant to 'overthrow system' in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
1
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
Lebanon News
06:47
In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian
2
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon’s heat to intensify midweek before weekend cooldown
3
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
Lebanon News
05:37
Man fires nine shots at citizen in Barja, flees scene
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
Lebanon News
10:31
Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army artillery attack sparks groves fires in border towns
6
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese army honors soldiers killed in deadly arms cache blast — see photos
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese army honors soldiers killed in deadly arms cache blast — see photos
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
05:13
Maronite patriarch al-Rahi warns war brings ‘only destruction’ during south Lebanon visit
8
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
14:17
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
