Killing Iran's Guards deputy commander in Lebanon 'will not go unanswered': FM

Middle East News
2024-09-29 | 06:27
Killing Iran's Guards deputy commander in Lebanon 'will not go unanswered': FM

Israel's killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Deputy Commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Lebanon "will not go unanswered," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on Sunday.


Reuters

