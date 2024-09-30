Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people

Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people

Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, praised the initiative of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to support the Lebanese people suffering under ongoing Israeli assaults.

Dandan noted that the UAE reaffirmed the depth of its fraternal relations with Lebanon and its resilient people, who endure hardships and continuously aspire for a future where they can live with dignity and pride in a free, sovereign, and independent homeland.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Ambassador

UAE

Support

Conflict

Humanitarian Aid

Relations

Israel

Aggression

LBCI Next
Israeli army says it 'eliminated' Hamas leader in Lebanon
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel, causing fires
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

PM Mikati engages in diplomatic meetings in New York to address Israeli aggression and seek support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UK and Lebanon PMs agree on necessity of negotiated solution to Israel conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit calls on international community to stand by Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Germany says Nasrallah's killing was Israeli self-defense

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
2024-09-28

British Foreign Secretary urges ceasefire in call with Lebanese PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:14

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon leave 7 dead, 40 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israeli Army Radio: Target of Sunday's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs strike is prominent Hezbollah member in chemical unit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More