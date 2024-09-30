Ambassador Dandan: UAE reaffirms depth of its relations with Lebanon and its people

Lebanon's Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, praised the initiative of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to support the Lebanese people suffering under ongoing Israeli assaults.



Dandan noted that the UAE reaffirmed the depth of its fraternal relations with Lebanon and its resilient people, who endure hardships and continuously aspire for a future where they can live with dignity and pride in a free, sovereign, and independent homeland.