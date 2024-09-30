Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations in response to Israeli attacks

2024-09-30 | 12:51
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations in response to Israeli attacks

Yemen's Houthis said Monday it would escalate military operations against Israel in response to its attacks on Yemen.

This comes after an Israeli attack on Houthi targets. The group's spokesman said that five people were killed and 57 others were injured.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Military

Operations

Israeli

Attacks

