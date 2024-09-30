Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter

2024-09-30 | 19:44
Ground operation in Lebanon is &#39;targeted and limited&#39;, not an occupation: Axios reporter
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter

Two Israeli officials claimed that the ground operation, which the Israeli military confirmed began on Tuesday, is a focused and limited mission in terms of both time and scope, with no intention of occupying southern Lebanon, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.
 

