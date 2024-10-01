Israeli Defense Minister briefs US counterpart on attacks in Lebanon

The office of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Tuesday that he briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the attacks in Lebanon.



The statement noted that "the minister discussed the precise, targeted strikes carried out by the Israeli army last night on terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah in the border area of southern Lebanon."



It added, "These ground operations are a continuation of the recent and ongoing measures to eliminate senior Hezbollah leaders and weaken the group's offensive capabilities."



