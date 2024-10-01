Netanyahu says Iran made a major mistake and 'will pay the price'

2024-10-01 | 16:48
0min
Netanyahu says Iran made a major mistake and 'will pay the price'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Iranian missile attack on Israel failed and vowed to respond.

During a security meeting, he said, "Iran made a major mistake [...] and will pay the price. The regime in Iran does not understand the extent of our determination to defend ourselves and our resolve to respond to our enemies."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Attack

