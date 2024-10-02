Iran chief of staff threatens to hit all Israel infrastructure if attacked

Iran chief of staff threatens to hit all Israel infrastructure if attacked
Iran's chief of staff on Wednesday vowed to strike infrastructure across Israel if Iran is attacked, following Tehran's launch of around 200 missiles at its archrival.

"The barrage will be repeated with greater intensity, and all infrastructure of the regime will be targeted," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on state TV.

AFP

