Khamenei: Iran and its allies will not back down from Israel

Middle East News
2024-10-04 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Khamenei: Iran and its allies will not back down from Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Khamenei: Iran and its allies will not back down from Israel

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran and its regional proxies will not back down from Israel hours after an Israeli attack on Beirut that is thought to have targeted the heir apparent to Tehran-backed Hezbollah's slain secretary general.

"The brilliant action of our armed forces a couple of nights ago was completely legal and legitimate," Khamenei said in a rare appearance leading Friday prayers in Tehran, referring to Iran's missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Israel's response could include a strike on Iran's oil facilities.

Beirut's southern suburb, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, came under renewed strikes near midnight on Thursday after Israel ordered people to leave their homes in some areas, residents and security sources said.

The air raids targeted Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, rumored successor to its assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah, in an underground bunker, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing three Israeli officials.

Israel's military declined comment and Hezbollah made no comment on Safieddine's fate. His brother Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine, who is Hezbollah's representative to Iran, attended Khamenei's speech in Tehran.

Huge explosions shook the sky in the vicinity of Beirut's main airport in the early hours of Friday, and Lebanese civilians said they were living in constant fear.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he did not believe there is going to be an "all-out war" in the Middle East, as Israel weighs options for retaliation, but that more needed to be done to prevent one.

Reuters

Middle East News

Ali Khamenei

Iran

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'
Iran's Khamenei says missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Iran's Khamenei says missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:02

Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Iran's FM says Israel's crimes will fail, supports ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Iran FM says 'firmly' supports Lebanon in Beirut visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01

Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Ophthalmologist and MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: We are still in process of absorbing shock, our efforts will not stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Israeli army targets Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israeli army claims to have killed Hezbollah communications chief, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:33

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More