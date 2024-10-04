On Friday in Beirut, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran supports efforts for a ceasefire in Lebanon, provided it is supported by Hezbollah and coincides with a ceasefire in Gaza.



After meeting with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, the Iranian Foreign Minister confirmed his country's support for Lebanon's efforts to confront the crimes of the Israeli entity and emphasized Iran's solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance.



Araghchi stated, "We are confident that Israel's crimes will fail as they have in the past."



Regarding the Iranian attack on Israel, Araghchi affirmed that this was a legitimate act of self-defense based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.



He noted that Iran has only targeted military and security centers of the Israeli entity.



He said, "We have no plans to continue unless Israel decides to escalate its aggression," adding, "If Israel takes any action against us, our response will be stronger, proportional, and fully calculated."