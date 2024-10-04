Two soldiers from Golani Brigade killed in combat in northern Israel: Army says

Middle East News
2024-10-04 | 10:29
High views
0min
Two soldiers from Golani Brigade killed in combat in northern Israel: Army says

Israel’s military announced on Friday that two of its soldiers from the Golani Brigade were killed in combat in northern Israel.

It added that two other soldiers were severely injured.
 

Israel

Soldiers

Golani Brigade

