Israel's army claims about 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into country Monday

Middle East News
2024-10-07 | 10:38
Israel&#39;s army claims about 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into country Monday
Israel's army claims about 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into country Monday

Israel's military claimed that Hezbollah had fired some 135 projectiles into Israel on Monday, as the country marked the first anniversary of the October 7 attack.

"As of 17:00 (14:00 GMT Monday), approximately 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, as air raid sirens sounded frequently across northern Israel.

AFP
 

