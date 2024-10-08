Israeli army says about 85 projectiles fired over Haifa

The Israeli army said Tuesday that about 85 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, including the city of Haifa, as Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Beirut.



"In the areas of the Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Haifa Bay, approximately 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement, adding that the military also targeted "key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold of Beirut's southern suburbs."





AFP