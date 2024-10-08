War monitor reports four dead in Israel strike on Damascus

A war monitor said four people were killed in an Israeli aistrike Tuesday targeting a building in the Syrian capital used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards for meetings with Hezbollah.



"Israel targeted a building frequented by senior Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah operatives, as well as a car parked in front of the building... killing four people," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



Earlier, Syria's official SANA news agency reported an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, which is home to security headquarters and embassies.



AFP