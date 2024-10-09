Iran rejects UK security official's 'accusations' against Tehran: FM

Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran rejects UK security official&#39;s &#39;accusations&#39; against Tehran: FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran rejects UK security official's 'accusations' against Tehran: FM

Tehran rejects "accusations" put forward by a British security official, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday, a day after UK's MI5 spy chief said 20 Iran-backed potentially lethal plots had been disrupted in Britain since January 2022.

In a wide-ranging speech on Tuesday outlining the current threat picture, Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum accused Iran of being behind "plot after plot" on British soil.

McCallum said state threat investigations were up 48% in the last year as Russia and Iran turned to criminals, drug traffickers, and proxies to carry out their "dirty work."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson dismissed what he described in a statement as repetitive accusations over the last two years by the British security official, whom he did not name.

Baghaei accused the British of hosting "terrorist" groups that take advantage of free speech to promote violence, according to the statement, and asked London to reconsider its policies towards "the nation of Iran and West Asia."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Tehran

Britain

LBCI Next
Stabbing incident in Hadera leaves three injured, two critical: Israeli media
Advisor to Israeli Finance Minister injured in clashes near Lebanon border: Israeli media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Tehran threatens 'strong attack' on interests of nations intervening against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Iran suspends flights at Tehran International Airport: Iranian media

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Iran's president condemns Israeli attacks on Tehran's regional allies

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:13

Netanyahu begins call with Biden: PM's office

LBCI
Middle East News
10:44

Kuwaiti Prime Minister expresses solidarity with Lebanon during call with Mikati

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Lebanon-fired rocket directly hits Safed building, Israeli Army Radio says rocket barrage is 'most intense'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Hezbollah marks anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood operation, renews call for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Hezbollah's media relations denounces Israeli footage as outdated

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Lebanon's state media reports 'massive destruction' in Beirut suburbs from Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:55

Lebanon says has 'assurances' but no guarantees Israel won't target the airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

French FM says Netanyahu's provocation could lead Lebanon to chaos

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More