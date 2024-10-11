Israeli army claims it fired at 'immediate threat' near UN position in Lebanon

The Israeli military said its forces fired at a threat near a U.N. peacekeeping mission position on Friday in southern Lebanon, and acknowledged that a "hit" was responsible for wounding two people.



Israeli "soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a UNIFIL post, located approximately 50 meters (yards) from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel," the statement said.



AFP