Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-10-11 | 16:58
Israeli army: UAV from Syria lands in open area in Golan Heights
Late on Friday, the Israeli army stated that a UAV crossed from Syria into Israeli territory, adding that it fell in an open area in the northern Golan Heights.
"No injuries were reported," it said, adding: "Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."
Middle East News
Israel
UAV
Syria
Golan Heights
