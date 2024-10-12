News
Hezbollah reports successful strikes on Israeli positions
Middle East News
2024-10-12 | 07:54
Hezbollah reports successful strikes on Israeli positions
Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement using artillery shells.
They also targeted another group of enemy soldiers in the Khirbet Nafha settlement with a barrage of rockets.
Additionally, Hezbollah reported an attack involving a swarm of drones on Ain Margaliot, achieving precise hits on the intended targets.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
