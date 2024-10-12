Hezbollah reports successful strikes on Israeli positions

2024-10-12 | 07:54
Hezbollah reports successful strikes on Israeli positions
Hezbollah reports successful strikes on Israeli positions

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement using artillery shells. 

They also targeted another group of enemy soldiers in the Khirbet Nafha settlement with a barrage of rockets. 

Additionally, Hezbollah reported an attack involving a swarm of drones on Ain Margaliot, achieving precise hits on the intended targets.
 

