Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir says striking Iran is key, Netanyahu taking 'courageous' decisions

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel, stated on Israeli Army Radio that ''there is an opportunity to 'cut off the head of the snake' by striking Iran, adding that Netanyahu is working to make 'courageous' decisions.''



He also claimed that ''if they had stopped the flow of oil into the Gaza Strip, they could have succeeded in recovering the hostages.''



Additionally, Ben-Gvir noted that over the past eight months, 170,000 firearms have been distributed to Israelis.