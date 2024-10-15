Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon

2024-10-15 | 02:48
Qatar&#39;s Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon
0min
Qatar's Emir says Israel deliberately chose to expand aggression to implement its plans for the West Bank and Lebanon

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated on Tuesday that Israel "deliberately chose to expand its aggression by executing pre-planned schemes in other locations such as Lebanon and the West Bank."

Reuters

