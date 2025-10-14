Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday

Three Israeli officials said Tuesday that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza will remain closed on Wednesday, reducing the flow of aid to the Palestinian territory.



The officials explained that the measures were taken against Hamas for not handing over the remains of hostages it holds under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.



They did not provide further details on how long the closure would last.



Hamas had previously indicated that recovering some hostages’ remains could take longer due to uncertainty about all burial sites.



Reuters