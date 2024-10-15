Israeli Defense Minister Gallant says Iran attacked Israel directly due to Hamas, Hezbollah 'losses'

Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 10:31
High views
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant says Iran attacked Israel directly due to Hamas, Hezbollah 'losses'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated Tuesday that Iran directly attacked Israel "because we severed its connections, Hamas and Hezbollah."

"Our operations in Iran may affect other areas, and we are committed to achieving the war's objectives and keeping Hezbollah away from the border," he said.
 

Israel

Yoav Gallant

Iran

Hamas

Hezbollah

