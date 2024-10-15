News
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant says Iran attacked Israel directly due to Hamas, Hezbollah 'losses'
2024-10-15 | 10:31
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant says Iran attacked Israel directly due to Hamas, Hezbollah 'losses'
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated Tuesday that Iran directly attacked Israel "because we severed its connections, Hamas and Hezbollah."
"Our operations in Iran may affect other areas, and we are committed to achieving the war's objectives and keeping Hezbollah away from the border," he said.
Israel
Yoav Gallant
Iran
Hamas
Hezbollah
Netanyahu's office: Israel will listen to Washington but will make its own decisions
Iranian TV airs footage of Quds Force commander at memorial for leader killed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
0
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
0
0
0
0
Lebanon News
10:59
Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter
0
0
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Middle East News
16:58
Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Middle East News
15:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
