Israeli army claims successful raids on Hezbollah compounds in Har Dov region

2024-10-15 | 11:19
Israeli army claims successful raids on Hezbollah compounds in Har Dov region
Israeli army claims successful raids on Hezbollah compounds in Har Dov region

The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday that it carried out raids on Hezbollah compounds as it continues its fighting in the rugged areas of Har Dov.

"Over the past week, the 210th Division carried out focused raids in the Har Dov area, particularly in the rugged regions, with the aim of striking Hezbollah's infrastructure and preventing its presence in the area," said Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

The brigade's forces conducted several raids on Radwan Force compounds used by Hezbollah militants, he said, adding that it uncovered and destroyed weapons, surveillance equipment, and Hezbollah military infrastructure.

"In one compound, which Hezbollah militants fled, a solar panel was found providing electricity for prolonged stays, along with other technological and weapons items, and the compound was destroyed," he noted.
 

