Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East

Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 16:01
High views
Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East
Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East

Cyprus has received requests to assist in the evacuation of citizens of Portugal and Slovakia from the Middle East, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Monday.

“There are two active requests,” Kombos told reporters. “Obviously this very much depends on the access of their civilians to neighbouring countries by road.”

Last week, Cyprus activated a mechanism to assist in the evacuation of third-country nationals from the Middle East region if required.

Reuters

Middle East News

Cyprus

Portugal

Slovakia

Middle East

Constantinos Kombos

