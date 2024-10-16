Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in the Kingdom as part of a regional tour.



Safadi and Araghchi discussed bilateral issues, efforts to end the severe escalation in the region, and the importance of preventing a slide into a comprehensive regional war that would benefit no one and threaten regional and international peace and security.



The two ministers agreed to launch a systematic dialogue to address all bilateral issues, aiming to develop relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and cooperation that positively reflects on both brotherly countries.



Safadi emphasized that stopping Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and against Islamic and Christian holy sites, is the first step toward de-escalation and restoring calm in the region.



Safadi also affirmed that Jordan will not become a battleground for anyone and will not allow any party to violate its sovereignty and airspace or threaten the security of its citizens.



He emphasized that fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and an independent sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on a two-state solution, is the only path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security for all.



The two ministers also discussed several regional issues.