Israel security official says army DNA testing militant's body to confirm if he is Sinwar: AFP

2024-10-17 | 10:01
Israel security official says army DNA testing militant's body to confirm if he is Sinwar: AFP

An Israeli security official told AFP on Thursday that the military was conducting a DNA test on a militant's body to confirm whether it was Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

"The Israeli military is conducting DNA tests on a body of a militant to confirm whether it is Sinwar," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media on the issue.

Middle East News

Israel

DNA

Hamas

Yahya Sinwar

