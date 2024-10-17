Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''

Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 10:45
High views
Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''
Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday Israel would hunt down "every terrorist" after the military announced it was checking whether Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar had been killed in Gaza.

"We will reach every terrorist and eliminate them," Gallant wrote on social media platform X.

Middle East News

Israel

Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant

