Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''
2024-10-17 | 10:45
Israel Defense Minister says he will 'hunt down 'every terrorist''
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday Israel would hunt down "every terrorist" after the military announced it was checking whether Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar had been killed in Gaza.
"We will reach every terrorist and eliminate them," Gallant wrote on social media platform X.
AFP
Israel
Defense Minister
Yoav Gallant
0
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
Middle East News
13:03
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
10:01
Israel security official says army DNA testing militant's body to confirm if he is Sinwar: AFP
Middle East News
10:01
Israel security official says army DNA testing militant's body to confirm if he is Sinwar: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
