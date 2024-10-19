News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq
2024-10-18 | 23:32
Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq
Supporters of pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq stormed and ransacked the offices of a Saudi television channel in Baghdad early Saturday, a security source said after the broadcaster aired a report referring to Iran-backed commanders as "terrorists."
Between 400 and 500 people attacked the Baghdad studios of Saudi broadcaster MBC after midnight. "They wrecked the electronic equipment, the computers, and set fire to a part of the building," the interior ministry source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding the fire had been extinguished and the crowd dispersed by police.
AFP
