Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

Supporters of pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq stormed and ransacked the offices of a Saudi television channel in Baghdad early Saturday, a security source said after the broadcaster aired a report referring to Iran-backed commanders as "terrorists."



Between 400 and 500 people attacked the Baghdad studios of Saudi broadcaster MBC after midnight. "They wrecked the electronic equipment, the computers, and set fire to a part of the building," the interior ministry source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding the fire had been extinguished and the crowd dispersed by police.



AFP