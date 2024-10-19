Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

2024-10-18 | 23:32
Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq
Pro-Iran protesters storm office of Saudi TV channel in Iraq

Supporters of pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq stormed and ransacked the offices of a Saudi television channel in Baghdad early Saturday, a security source said after the broadcaster aired a report referring to Iran-backed commanders as "terrorists."

Between 400 and 500 people attacked the Baghdad studios of Saudi broadcaster MBC after midnight. "They wrecked the electronic equipment, the computers, and set fire to a part of the building," the interior ministry source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding the fire had been extinguished and the crowd dispersed by police.

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Iran

Baghdad

MBC

Studio

Protest

Israeli media reports explosions in Tiberias, drone infiltration from Lebanon
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli military targets
