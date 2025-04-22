On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the price of 95 dropped by LBP 33,000, 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 32,000, diesel fell by LBP 28,000, and gas dropped by LBP 41,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,365,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,405,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,233,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000