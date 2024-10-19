Hezbollah fires about 200 projectiles into Israel on Saturday: Israeli army says

2024-10-19 | 16:17
Hezbollah fires about 200 projectiles into Israel on Saturday: Israeli army says
Hezbollah fires about 200 projectiles into Israel on Saturday: Israeli army says

The Israeli army said about 200 projectiles had been fired on Saturday by Hezbollah targeting the country amid the ongoing war between Israel and the group.

"As of 23:00 (2000 GMT), approximately 200 projectiles that were fired by Hezbollah have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the military said in a statement, as sirens blared across northern Israel at regular intervals throughout the day.

AFP
 

Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon
Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says
