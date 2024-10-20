News
Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa
Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 11:08
Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa
Hezbollah said it launched rockets at the north Israeli city of Haifa on Sunday after new Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.
Hezbollah fighters launched a "rocket salvo" at "the city of Haifa," the group said, adding the attack was "in response to the aggressions on (Beirut's) southern suburbs" -- where Israel carried out strikes in the morning.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Haifa
Airstrikes
Lebanon
