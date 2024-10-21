Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died

Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 02:23
High views
Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died
Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died

Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says was behind a 2016 failed coup, has died in the United States, where he was based, broadcaster NTV and other Turkish media said on Monday.

The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Gulen built a powerful Islamic movement in Turkey and beyond but spent his later years accused of orchestrating an attempted coup against Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, accusations which he denied.

Reuters

Middle East News

Fethullah Gulen

Ankara

United States

Turkey

Cleric

