News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died
Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died
Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says was behind a 2016 failed coup, has died in the United States, where he was based, broadcaster NTV and other Turkish media said on Monday.
The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Gulen built a powerful Islamic movement in Turkey and beyond but spent his later years accused of orchestrating an attempted coup against Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, accusations which he denied.
Reuters
Middle East News
Fethullah Gulen
Ankara
United States
Turkey
Cleric
Next
Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman
Austin says THAAD missile defense system ‘in place’ in Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-14
Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara
Middle East News
2024-09-14
Turkey spy chief meets members of Hamas in Ankara
0
Middle East News
05:27
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
Middle East News
05:27
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
0
Middle East News
2024-10-19
Turkey says Israel actions pushing Iran to take 'legitimate steps'
Middle East News
2024-10-19
Turkey says Israel actions pushing Iran to take 'legitimate steps'
0
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
Middle East News
2024-10-16
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:50
Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran
Middle East News
08:50
Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran
0
World News
07:59
UAE president tells Putin: We are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
World News
07:59
UAE president tells Putin: We are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis
0
Middle East News
07:36
Germany demands Israel probe all incidents involving UN in Lebanon
Middle East News
07:36
Germany demands Israel probe all incidents involving UN in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:09
Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks
Middle East News
07:09
Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
0
Lebanon News
15:20
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following multiple evacuation warnings across several Lebanese regions
Lebanon News
15:20
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following multiple evacuation warnings across several Lebanese regions
0
Middle East News
05:27
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
Middle East News
05:27
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
2
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
4
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More