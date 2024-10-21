News
Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran
2024-10-21 | 08:50
Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran
Israeli police said Monday it had dismantled a spy network of seven Israeli citizens who were gathering information on Israel's military bases and energy infrastructure for Iranian intelligence.
The internal security agency and police "successfully dismantled a spy network involving seven Israeli citizens who were operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence," the police said in a statement, adding that all seven had been arrested. "This network was engaged in gathering sensitive information on Israeli military bases and energy infrastructure."
AFP
