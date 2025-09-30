Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'

30-09-2025 | 03:39
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'

Israel's far-right finance minister on Tuesday slammed a peace plan unveiled by U.S. Donald Trump and backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day earlier to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

In a long post on X, Bezalel Smotrich called the plan "a resounding diplomatic failure, a closing of eyes and turning our backs on all the lessons of October 7," referring to Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

"In my estimation, it will also end in tears. Our children will be forced to fight in Gaza again," he added.



