Israeli Army Radio reports drone infiltration towards Galilee, Haifa, and Carmel areas

The Israeli Army Radio reported on Tuesday that the military detected the infiltration of drones heading towards the Galilee, Haifa, and Carmel regions. The report stated, "We are making efforts to track and intercept them."

Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, reported that the air force is intensifying efforts to search for a drone, urging residents to remain vigilant and cautious.

It added that the operation to search for a drone that infiltrated from Lebanon has been ongoing without success.