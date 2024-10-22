News
Netanyahu meets Blinken, calls for 'political and security changes' in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 12:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu meets Blinken, calls for 'political and security changes' in Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said there was a need for a security and political change in Lebanon that would allow displaced Israelis to return safely to their homes.
Netanyahu met with Blinken for 2-1/2 hours on Tuesday and the meeting was friendly and productive, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.
Netanyahu also said Israel was working hard to bring back hostages still held in Gaza and that the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "may have a positive effect on the return of the hostages, the achievement of all the goals of the war, and the day after the war".
Reuters
