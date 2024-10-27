Israeli defense minister: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran

Middle East News
2024-10-27 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli defense minister: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli defense minister: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Iran is no longer able to effectively use its proxies Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel.

"Over the past year, the security establishment led by the Israeli army turned the tide of the war and had unprecedented achievements in all arenas of fighting," he said in remarks to a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem.

Gallant said Hamas was no longer functioning as a military network in Gaza, while Hezbollah's senior command and most of its missile capabilities had been wiped out. He said both groups "are no longer an effective tool" to be used by Iran.


Reuters 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israeli

Defense

Minister

Hamas

Hezbollah

Proxies

Iran

LBCI Next
Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes
CIA, Mossad chiefs to meet Qatar PM for Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant says Iran attacked Israel directly due to Hamas, Hezbollah 'losses'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-23

Israeli Defense Minister says: World will see our preparations after striking Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire talks with Hezbollah except 'under fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli Defense Minister says: We will not allow Hezbollah to return to border villages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:27

Harris says not concerned Trump's talks with Netanyahu will undermine Biden Administration's Middle East efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

Iranian President vows 'appropriate' response to Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Jordan's King meets General Joseph Aoun: Army is the guarantor of security and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Relatives of October 7 attack victims disrupt Netanyahu's speech during memorial ceremony

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UK and Lebanon PMs agree on necessity of negotiated solution to Israel conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-28

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-07

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army urges evacuation of several southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More