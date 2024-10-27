US military base in Al Tanf targeted by drone swarm, Syrian media reports

Middle East News
2024-10-27 | 16:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US military base in Al Tanf targeted by drone swarm, Syrian media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US military base in Al Tanf targeted by drone swarm, Syrian media reports

Syrian media reported on Sunday that a swarm of drones targeted the U.S. military base in Al Tanf in the Homs Governorate.

Middle East News

US Military Base

Syria

Homs

Drones

LBCI Next
Dozens injured in truck-ramming incident north of Tel Aviv, Israeli authorities report
Hezbollah claims drone attack on company in Acre, Israel
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
02:36

IRGC chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack: media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:23

Doha meetings on hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza begin, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Netanyahu informs Haredi coalition that Gallant could be dismissed after attack on Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
00:20

Japan ruling party election chief resigns: official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Death toll in Lebanon rises to 2,653: Urgent humanitarian needs grow amid displacement crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More