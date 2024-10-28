Tehran will "use all available tools" to respond to Israel's weekend attack on military targets in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaee said Monday.



Iran previously played down Israel's air attack on Saturday, saying it caused only limited damage, while U.S. President Joe Biden called for a halt to escalation that has raised fears of an all-out conflagration in the Middle East.



Speaking at a weekly televised news conference, Baghaee said: "(Iran) will use all available tools to deliver a definite and effective response to the Zionist regime (Israel)."



The nature of Iran's response depends on the nature of the Israeli attack, Baghaei added, without elaborating.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel, adding that the Israeli attack should "neither be downplayed nor exaggerated."





Reuters